Sikkim : BAS Gen Secretary Sukanta Das Appointed Indian Badminton Team Manager

NET Web Desk

General Secretary of Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) Sukanta Das has been appointed as the manager of Indian badminton team.

The Indian Team is gearing-up to participate in the forthcoming Total Energies BWF World Badminton Championship, which is scheduled to be held at Palacio de los Deportes in Huelva, Spain from December 12-19 this year.

Badminton Association of Sikkim congratulated Das for the appointment and extended best wishes to him and team India.

On October 15 this year, Das was accorded the nomination by Assam Chief Minister and Badminton Association of India (BAI) Vice-president, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Its pertinent to note that Das previously travelled with Indian badminton team to South Asian Games, Korean Open, Japan Open, and Badminton World Federation (BWF) Junior World Championship in Myanmar.

“India, today, are one of the super powers in the sport of badminton and hence are considered a strong contender during this WBF World Championship. Let us all hope and pray that with the good wishes of all Sikkimese and the blessings of our guardian deities, he turns out to be a lucky talisman for team India once again and they return victorious,” – informed BAS through a press release.