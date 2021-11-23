Sikkim CM PS Tamang On Kokrajhar Visit, Thanks Assam For Warm Hospitality

NET Web Desk

In a recent visit to Korkrajhar BTR, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with two of his cabinet ministers – Bedu Singh Pant and Arun Upriti reached on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sikkim CM PS Tamang arrived at the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) guest house where he was accorded by BTC chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro and deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary with a warm welcome.

It may be mentioned that, the Sikkim chief minister was on a trip to Guwahati on Monday and was scheduled to leave for Siliguri, but for poor weather conditions, he travelled via road and halted in Kokrajhar.

Speaking to the media said, “Sikkim government maintains a good relationship with Assam and the BTC government. I thank BTC chief Pramod Boro for the warm hospitality.

Following the visit, CM Tamang also invited the BTC chief to Sikkim to carry forward the good relationship.

Meanwhile, BTR chief Pramod Boro said, “It was indeed a pleasure meeting the chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang.”

Boro further said, “We discussed several important matters during the meet.”

Pramod Boro also added that a team of officials will be sent to Sikkim by the BTC government to gather prolific knowledge over organic farming and apply the modern concepts in the BTR.