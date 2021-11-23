Tripura : Political Campaign Ends, BJP Captures 7 Urban Local Bodies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 23, 2021 : Political campaign rally for the ensuing 20 urban local bodies of Tripura culminated today at 4 PM.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in seven urban local bodies incorporating of 112 seats, while election will be held on 222 seats out of 334 on November 25 next.

BJP had fielded their candidates in 334 seats of the urban local bodies. The main opposition Communist Party of India Marxist-led Left Front had managed to field their candidates in 208 seats.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded their candidates in 120 seats, TIPRA Motha in eight ST reserved seats and Congress in 92 seats.

Out of seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), six were completely captured by BJP while one Municipal Council in South Tripura district had achieved victory, but six independent candidates are contesting out of 15 seats.

Now, a total of 5,11,164 electors will exercise their franchise in 14 ULBs on November 25 next.

In context to the political campaign, Trinamool Congress had allegedly faced several constraints to hold their door-to-door, street corner and rallies ahead of polls.