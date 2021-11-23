Tripura: Trinamool Plea To Postpone Civic Polls Rejected By Supreme Court

NET Web Desk

In a significant turn of events, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea by All India Trinamool Congress to postpone the civic polls in Tripura scheduled on November 25. The Supreme Court further issued additional guidelines to ensure a peaceful poll.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said noted, “Postponing elections is a matter of last and extreme recourse. It is our considerate view that, short of postponing elections, the apprehensions expressed by the petitioners can be redressed by issuing directions to Tripura to ensure that remaining phases of municipal elections take place in a safe and secure manner and the reports of law and order, which have been drawn to the attention of enforcement agencies, are dealt with in accordance with law.”

“Postponing elections is an extreme thing to order in a democracy and we are averse to it. If we do it then it will set a wrong precedent,” observed the bench

Meanwhile, because of violence and prevention in poll campaign allegedly by BJP, TMC knocked the Supreme Court urging postponement of civic polls in Tripura to be held on November 25. The counting will take place on November 28.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a contempt plea filed by All India Trinamool Congress which claimed that law and order situation in the state was worsening during the days leading to the poll and state government had not complied Supreme Court order on security arrangements.

Refusing to defer the poll dates, the top court ordered the DGP and IGP to sit with state election commission tomorrow morning and review law and order situation. The top court said the responsibility of a fair and peaceful election lies with DGP and IGP. Court has ordered the Tripura government to file compliance report on the day of the poll.