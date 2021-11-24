Assam-Meghalaya Boundary Row : Regional Committees Inspect Border Villages

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to sort out the long-pending boundary conflict between Assam & Meghalaya, the regional committees constituted by both neighbouring states on Tuesday visited disputed areas located on borders of Ri Bhoi and Kamrup districts.

Meghalaya Regional Committee was led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. While, the Assam side was led by Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika who was accompanied by officials from the Kamrup district administration.

During this joint inspection, both the committees interacted with locals residing along border areas to understand if they want to associate either with Assam & Meghalaya.

Although locals from some villages wanted to get associated with Assam, other with Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, some were confused and couldn’t decide the same.

This was the last visit of regional committees, who are all set to submit their respective reports to respective Chief Ministers (CMs) of Assam & Meghalaya.

Based on these reports, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will take a final call on the border issue.

Its pertinent to note that border disputes between the two states exist in 12 areas, but the state governments identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the recent joint visit.

Earlier, the regional committees formed by both northeastern states were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to the “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports by October 30.

But, both the cabinets then decided to extend the timing for regional committees for submitting their reports by another two to three weeks, in view of the by-polls.