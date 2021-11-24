Hornbill Festival 2021 : Nagaland’s Art & Culture Department Release List Of Events

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Department of Art & Culture releases the list of events and activities which will be organized during the Hornbill Festival 2021, which is scheduled to be held from December 1-10.

The Daily Cultural Performances will be organized at the main arena, and Cultural Troupes from all 17 tribes within State will showcase lively songs and dances in their colourful traditional attires, informs a DIPR report.

During the festival, an Artists’ Corner will also be created at the World War-II Museum Premises, Kisama, exhibiting the display and sale of art works, demonstrative arts etc.

Meanwhile, the Department will also conduct Archives’ Exhibition, thereby showcasing the collection of selected historical documents from Public and Private Records.

Such corners’ will also incorporate of reading facilities for interested students, scholars and researchers.

Interested visitors can also purchase the Departmental Publications at World War-II Complex.

The World War – II Museum, Kisama will display outstanding relics and artifacts, which will be opened to the visitors from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Organized by the Nagaland Tourism and Art & Culture Department, the renowned Hornbill Festival is a celebration which showcases a plethora of cultural heritage under one roof.

It aims to revive and protect the rich culture of Nagaland, displaying its rich extravaganza heritage and traditions.

The festival is held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama which is about 12 kms away from the state capital Kohima.