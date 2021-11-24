Manipur : Rubbing Shoulder With Myanmar Army Embolden Confidence Into PLA To Commit Ambush

NET Web Desk

The ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur district claimed to have been committed by (Imphal valley) insurgent group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – which might had tacit indirect support from the Myanmar Army.

According to The Hindu report, an English daily which claimed to have access to an intelligence report – “Myanmar Army has started demanding services from valley based insurgent groups. The duties these insurgent groups have been doing for Myanmar Army are guarding sentry box, checking passing by vehicles, patrolling and involving in combat operation as and when necessary.”

The newspaper piece further quoted that the intelligence report further says the Peoples’ Democratic Front (PDF) comprising of mostly civilians armed with basic weapons causing heavy toll on army establishment which necessitated services of the insurgent groups.

Connecting dots the Newspaper report also says “It is believed rubbing shoulder with the Myanmar Army has given the confidence to PLA to commit the ambush.”

The Peoples’ Democratic Front have been in war against Myanmar Army to re-establish democracy.

Its pertinent to note that the dastardly attack by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das.

According to sources, the convoy was attacked at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

Furthermore, the deadly ambush also stood to be the focal point of China’s possible role in supporting banned militant outfits of Northeast India, a strategy laid out to incite violence along these regions, during times when border disputes have been contemplating as a major issue between both the nations. This is not the first time, when Chinese links with banned militant outfits of Northeastern regions have come under scrutiny.

In 2020, China’s propaganda machinery warned India against signing a trade pact with Taiwan saying Beijing could retaliate to the move by supporting Northeastern separatists, and would stop recognizing Sikkim as part of India is an instance to the same.

Immense support received from Chinese government led most of the leaders of Northeast India shift to so-called ‘safe haven’ – Myanmar.