Mizoram : NFR Officials Call-On Governor, Discuss Progress Of Bairabi-Sairang Link

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A team of officials from North East Frontier Railway (NFR) today called-on the Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan, to inform the progress of 51.38 Km long Bairabi-Sairang Rail link.

Its pertinent to note that centre has declared the Bairabi-Sairang Rail link as a National Project back in 2008, when PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the BG New Line from Bairabi to Sairang (Mizoram) on November 11, 2014.

As per the powerpoint presentation from NFR officials, the major project activities include – 375 Lakh cubic metre of Earthwork, 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, 12653 Metre length of tunnelling works, and construction of 4 stations.

Officials reported that 65% of the estimated project has been completed.

They further informed about the support offered by state government and local residents’ to speed-up the construction work of the concerned project.

According to officials, state government have simplified the Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Railway contractors and also arranged monthly review meetings – personally chaired by Chief Secretary; along with more effective and frequent Deputy Commissioners (DCs) level meetings.

NFR officials informed the Governor that further assistance is required from the state for finalizing mutation of the land, construction of approach roads, and solving the compensation cases currently pending in the court.