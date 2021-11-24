Nagaland : Assam Rifles Recovers Illegal Foreign Liquor From Champhai

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters IGAR (East) on Wednesday seized illegal foreign liquor from Vengsang-Champhai Hospital Road, Champhai district.

Based on specific inputs, a major operation was carried-out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles and 10 Assam Rifles.

With rigorous search, the security forces have recovered 40 cases of Foreign-origin canned beer, approximate costing Rs 96,000.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department of Champhai district seized contraband items for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued to put-in their concerned efforts against the smuggling activities along the northeastern state of Mizoram.