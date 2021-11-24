PM-GKAY Expansion : Tripura BJP Expressed Gratitude To Modi Cabinet

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 24, 2021 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union council of ministers for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) till March next year.

In a press conference here in Agartala city on Wednesday evening, BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said “Each and every country across the world had faced misery due to COVID pandemic while many are still on its way to stabilize the affected sectors”.

“India, densely populated too faced the same, but the country is gradually reviving to its good position under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he added.

Chakraborty said “Modi hailed from poverty-trodden family and he is sympathized for families belonging to Antodaya and poor categories. Hence, PM-GKAY was initiated last year to all beneficiaries covered by National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the wake of economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak”.

“It has been decided to extend the ‘PM Garib Kalyan Yojana’ to provide free ration till March 2022”, he added.

Tripura BJP chief spokesperson claimed that ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Bikas, Sabka Biswas’ is not merely a slogan. It is being implemented in real sense.

However, a section of political leaders are suffering from negative mentality. The central government is providing help, but these leaders cannot see good of common poor and poverty-trodden people in this country, said Chakraborty urging them to abstain from such propaganda.