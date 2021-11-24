Youth Ideathon 2021 : Sikkim Boy Adjudged State Winner For Innovative Creation ‘Army Safety Gate’

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s Mehar Raj Pradhan has been selected as the State Winner of [email protected]: Youth Ideathon 2021.

His innovative idea of ‘Army Safety Gate’ was selected as the top idea from the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Based on sensor technology, ‘Army Safety Gate’ is believed to avert car suicide bombing attacks that usually takes place along the Army cantonment areas.

The escalation of such incidents occurring along different parts of the nation motivated him to develop such technology, as informed by a press release.

Mehar’s idea was selected from among 62,000 children across the country who participated in the ideation festival.

Among these total participants, the top 125 innovative ideas were selected for the final-round selection process in a three-stage event.

Certificates and the token prize money were handed over to Mehar during an award ceremony held at Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on November 20.

Its worth noting that for ‘Army Safety Gate’, Mehar was earlier adjudged as the winner of “Online Scientific and Innovative Idea” Competition, which was held on January 28 as part of INNOVO-FEST 2021 organized by the North Bengal Science Centre.

Eldest son of Ashok Pradhan and Sharmila Kumari Pradhan of Tarpin, Rhenock, Mehar is pursuing his Class-X from St. Augustine’s School, Kalimpong.

With interest in mechatronics, Mehar amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has set-up a small lab at his residence, where he developed several devices using sensor technology, such as – obstacle avoiding cars, smart stick for visually impaired person, smart dustbin, smart hand-sanitizing machine, land mine detector, street light generator from the road speed breaker during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, – the release mentions.

Youth Ideathon 2021 is an initiative organized by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Considered as India’s largest festival of IDEAS for Class 6-12, this initiative aims to develop a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among school students.