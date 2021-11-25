‘Demand MSP Law & Form Committee To Address Issues’ : Meghalaya Governor To Farmers

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday urged the centre to accept the farmer’s demand, and forward a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Governor further lauded the recent decision undertaken by Central Government to repeal the farm laws.

Malik urged the farmers to get an assurance on MSP demands, and form a committee who will address their issues, “get assurance on MSP and & committees formed to address other issues and go home.” He also advised the farmers to not “stretch the protest unnecessarily”.

Its pertinent to note that recently PM Modi announced the withdrawal of the laws, a decision which was formally approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Centre will now introduce ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Despite the major developments, farmers have ruled-out all decisions to withdraw their protest and added demands which needs to be officially approved by Centre to end this concerned agitation.