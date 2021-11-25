International Airport To Be Constructed In Noida

NET Web Desk

In a major infrastructure boost, the Noida international airport was inaugurated at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated today.

The airport is among the major promises made by the BJP government in order to eye for the 2024 elections. The airport is spread over 1300 hectares of land and will be completed within the stipulayed time.

The completed airport will be able to serve almost 1.2 crore people in a year. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International airport will be a game changer in terms of technology.

The Chief Minister of the state personally oversaw the entire building project ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who minutely saw the project’s every aspect.

Meanwhile, the construction work is going on in full swing so that the people can avail the facilities.