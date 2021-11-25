Manipur : 72-Hr Shutdown Disrupts Normal Life

NET Web Desk

A 72-hour general strike called by the World Meitei Council have disrupted normal lives of commuters.

The demonstration is a repercussion of the BJP-led government’s alleged dereliction to address the issues of non-tribal Meiteis.

Commercial vehicles were off the road, while movement of essential vehicles were allowed, along the stretches patrolled by police forces.

However, commercial establishments, banks, and government offices remained closed during the agitation.

Its pertinent to note that normal life was severely affected since Friday midnight due to the “indefinite economic blockade” which was called by several student associations of Manipur, including the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM).

The protest has been commenced keeping in view of state government’s disapproval to recommend the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill 2021.

“There are some blockades in some pockets of the hill areas. Many groups do not support the strike and all chairmen of ADCs had announced that they are not connected with the strike in any manner. We are bringing the stranded commercial vehicles under armed escort.” quoted by the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, according to The Hindu report.