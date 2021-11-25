Manipur ADC Bill : 11 Tribal Leaders Apprehended; Students’ Union Demand Immediate Release

NET Web Desk

Several tribal students’ union of Manipur have strongly criticized the arrest of atleast 11 tribal students leaders, and called-for their immediate release, in order to avert strong public agitations, including total shutdown.

According to a statement issued by ATSUM, “this act of aggression led by the present government against democratic agitation has seriously created complete chaos and painted Manipur as a state led by a totalitarian form of government.”

It further advised the state governments to release the leaders, keeping in view of the rules of law.

It’s pertinent to note that atleast 11 executive members of All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), All Naga Students’ Association of Manipur (ANSAM), and Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) were apprehended by a combined team of Nungba Police and Commandos from Nungba in Tamenglong district at around 11:30 PM.

This move was undertaken following the ‘indefinite economic blockade’ conducted by the tribal students’ union over the issue of Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill 2021.