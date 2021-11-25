Meghalaya : Drones To Deliver Medicines & Vaccines In West Khasi Hills

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to deliver medicines & vaccines during emergency situations or geographically-challenging locations just-in-time, the Meghalaya Government is planning to undertake a pilot project on the utilization of drone-based distribution system along West Khasi Hills district.

An initiative of the Smart Village Movement-Berkeley Haas, this project will take into context the Smart aerial logistics to deliver multi-service mechanisms.

Accordingly, after thorough consultation with the National Health Mission (NHM) officials, the state government has identified two routes for the delivery system.

This include – deliveries to Public Health Centres (PHCs) of Mawei, Markasa and Kynshi from the Nongstoin Civil Hospital, which will act as the central hub of this process.

According to Shillong Times report, the pilot project will be virtually initiated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Utilization of drone-based delivery system can enhance the healthcare access, thereby transporting blood, platelets and other critical medicines.

The healthcare logistics partner of Smart Village Movement, Tech Eagle Innovations will be responsible for initiating all activities, associated with the same.

Tech Eagle Innovations has recently conducted pilot projects in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Delhi-NCR.

Furthermore, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), better termed as drones for utilization into this concerned project will be a hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing).

Trial for the same was approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Its pertinent to note that on October this year, the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya virtually launched the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)’ initiative for ‘Drone-based vaccine delivery system’ in North-East India.

A project undertaken for the first time in South-East Asia, this technology-driven initiative was taken up to mitigate the obstacles faced in delivering the crucial vaccine in rough terrains.