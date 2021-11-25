Meghalaya : Former CM Mukul Sangma Along With 12 Congress MLAs Join TMC

NET Web Desk

In a sudden political development, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma along with 11 of the 17 Congress legislators in the state joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday.

This overnight development has made TMC as the principal opposition party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

The MLAs submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday night announcing about the same.

According to Shillong Times report, besides Mukul, the other legislators who joined TMC include – Charles Pyngrope (Nongthymmai), Himalaya Shangpliang (Mawsynram), George B Lyngdoh (Umroi), Shitlang Pale (Sutnga-Saipung), Dikkanchi D Shira (Mahendraganj), Miani D Shira (Ampati), Zenith Sangma (Rangsakona), Marthon J Sangma (Mendipathar), Jimmy D Sangma (Tikrikilla), Winnerson D Sangma (Salmanpara) and Lazarus M Sangma (Chokpot).

This merger had delivered a major blow to the Congress right ahead the Meghalaya Assembly elections, which is scheduled to held in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sangma without providing more details about the switchover, asserted that he will be sharing some “happy news and developments” on Thursday, – as per The Indian Express reported.