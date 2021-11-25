Mizoram : 398 New Cases Reported, COVID-19 Positivity Rate Stands At 10.70%

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 398 new COVID-19 cases, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.70%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4442. While, a total of 1,33,118 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 484 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3726 samples were tested on November 24, 2021, out of which 181 samples belonged to males, while 217 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested : 224 belonged to symptomatic patients, 142 of asymptomatic, unreported – 32.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,28,192. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 50 positive cases (15.30%), TrueNAT detected 66 (21.50%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 279 (9.10%) & 3 (13.64%) positive cases respectively.