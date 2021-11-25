Mizoram CM Meets Israel Diplomats, Discusses About Various Developmental Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today met the Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon and First Secretary Political Hodaya Avzada at Mizoram House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

During this meeting, the Mizoram CM and Israeli diplomats discussed ways for the two parties to collaboratively work on various developmental projects across the northeastern state.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister along with Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte met with the Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) – project implementer for water supply schemes at Lunglei and Champhai.

The authorities further requested WAPCOS officials to speed-up the Aizawl Smart City Project.