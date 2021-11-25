Mizoram : Mumbai-Based NGO Delivers Medical Equipments To Lunglei

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Deputy Commissioner of Lunglei District Kulothungan A, IAS today assessed the healthcare infrastructure of the district, and realized the urgent need to enhance its delivery system along various branches/units.

Responding to the same, the DC further stressed on finding ways to improve the infrastructure, and collaborating with various Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)/companies/corporations hailing from India and abroad.

It’s worthy to note that medical equipments incorporating of – 6 Oxygen Concentrators, 8 Glucometers, 5 Pulse Oximeters, 5 Thermometers, 3 ICU Para Monitors, 2 Nebulizers, 3 Digital BP Apparatus and 300 PPE Kits worth Rs. 10 lakhs were recently received from ‘Habitat for Humanity India’, Mumbai, as part of it’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

These items were handed over to the Medical & Health Department Director, Baptist Church of Mizoram, Dr Lalramzauva.

According to DIPR report, these medical aid will be further utilized at the Christian Hospital Serkawn, and Baptist Covid Care Centre (BCCC).

The Baptist Covid Care Centre (BCCC) Serkawn is a healthcare facility set-up by the BCM specifically to treat Covid-19 positive patients. A 23-bedded CCC, it was inaugurated on July 28, 2021.

During this visit, the Lunglei DC on behalf of the locals expressed his heartfelt gratitude to ‘Habitat for Humanity India’ for extending their selfless aid to the helping hands of Mizoram (Lunglei District) during such hard times.