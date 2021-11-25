MoU Between OIL And Karbi Anglong Signed For Oil Excavation

NET Web Desk

In a major development, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for oil excavation from the Dhansiri Reserve Forest.

KAAC principal secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia signed the MoU with OIL’s and director (basin manager-shelf) Dr Manas Kumar Sharma at the conference hall of KAAC in Karbi Anglong district headquarters Diphu.

The MoU is for two years and can be extended depending on the commitment of the two parties. The area of operation is 396 square km.

It is to be nored that, the KAAC was represented by the chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey, MLAs Bidyasing Engleng, Dorsing Ronghang, Rupsing Teron, and executive members) EMs and members of the autonomous council.

CEM Ronghang told the media that, “We have signed an MoU with OIL for undertaking exploration of hydrocarbons from the Dhansiri area. In areas where there is oil, the company will start excavation work within two to three days. When oil exploration works start, the KAAC will advertise about how much manpower is needed and how many jobs will be created.”

Ronghang said, “Private lands that will go in the oil excavation will be compensated. The OIL will credit the compensation money in the KAAC account, and KAAC will dispatch the compensation amount to the private landowners.”

He added, “The oil company will deposit revenue to the KAAC for the area of forest land taken for oil excavation. Other necessary taxes will also be given to the KAAC. The OIL has assured us today that the KAAC will be receiving monthly revenue of Rs 5 crore.”

Dr Sharma added, “First location development has started, and I request the CEM to process formalities so that we can start the operation. Regarding the forest location, there is a long laid down process. I understand these are already taken care of by the forest department. I request the KAAC members to help us out so that the process can be expedited.”