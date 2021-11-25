NFHS Survey Records More Women Than Men For First Time In India

NET Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday released the fifth survey of National Family and Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) 2019-21, finding which indicated the escalation of female population than men.

According to the report, there are 1020 women for every 1000 men – referred as the first time along any NFHS survey when India has witnessed a rise in female population.

The report further suggests that as per Total Fertility Rates (TFR), an average number of children per women has further declined from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level and all 14 States/UT’s ranging from 1.4 in Chandigarh to 2.4 in Uttar Pradesh.

“Full immunization drive among children aged 12-23 months has recorded substantial improvement from 62 per cent to 76 per cent at all-India level.11out of 14 States/UTs has more than three-fourth of children aged 12-23 months with fully immunization and it is highest (90%) for Odisha.” – asserted the PIB report.

Women’s empowerment indicators has portrayed considerable improvement at all India level and across all the phase-II States/UTs.

However, anaemia among children and women continues to be a cause of concern. More than half of the children and women (including pregnant women) have been found anaemic in 14 states and UTs.

States and Union Territories (UTs) which were surveyed during this phase include – Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The factsheet is based on population and household profile, adult characteristics, marriage and fertility, infant and child mortality rate, current use of family planning methods, unmet need for family planning, quality of family planning services, maternal and child health, delivery care, child vaccinations and Vitamin A supplementation, treatment of childhood diseases, child feeding practices and nutritional status, nutritional status of adults, anaemia, blood sugar level, hypertension, cancer among adults, knowledge of HIV/AIDS, women’s empowerment, gender-based violence, tobacco use and alcohol consumption.

Factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others forIndia and 14 States/UTs (clubbed under Phase-II) of the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).