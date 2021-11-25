Registration Granted To 105 New Industrial Units Of Northeast

NET Web Desk

The Empowered Committee of North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) during its 9th meeting granted registration to 105 new industrial units across the Northeastern regions.

Initiated under the Chairmanship of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), all applications recommended for registration by the concerned state governments upto October 31, 2021 has been taken into account by the Empowered committee.

It’s pertinent to note that till date, a total of 391 new industrial units with a proposed total investment of INR 2631.19 crore have been granted registration under NEIDS, 2017.

The total incentives envisaged by these 391 industrial units amounts to INR 1740.06 crore, and generating employment of 15,987.

In an attempt to promote industrialization along NE States and to boost employment and income generation, Government notified NEIDS, 2017 on April 12, 2018.

Incorporating of both manufacturing & service sector, the concerned scheme was formulated after receiving suggestions from State Governments, Industrial Associations and other stakeholders.