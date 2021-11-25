Sikkim-Based Architectural Design Firm To Organize Urbanization Workshop, Highlighting Architectural Patterns Of Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Study of architecture – a muti-disciplinary approach plays a crucial role in evaluating factors, such as – demographics, in context to urban design. In an attempt to understand it’s practices enhancing socio-economic benefits, a Sikkim-based architectural design association – ‘Architects of Sikkim’ is all set to organize a 9-days workshop cum exhibition from December 4-12 on urbanization, thereby emphasizing on the current scenario of state capital Gangtok.

The event will be organized at the premises of Statue of Unity near Thakurbari Mandir, District Control Room at M.G. Marg and other places around the state capital.

It will incorporate of resource persons from Delhi, Nepal and Bhutan including Sikkim, as informed by organizers during a press conference held on Wednesday.

According to the event coordinator Upendra Gurung, the event will conduct discussions on the architectural patterns of Sikkim.

Based on the same, a roadmap will be prepared for the state capital, incorporating of stakeholders and concerned officials.

Meanwhile, the organizers will also initiate competitions such as – essay writing and poetry recitations.

Gurung further added of designing a blueprint on architectural patterns of Gangtok and urbanization.

This will be prepared in coordination with the Urban Development department, Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Smart City Project, which will then be presented to the State government.

Formed on 2001, ‘Architects of Sikkim’ aims to bridge the gap between public and government, especially on issues related to urbanisation projects and plans, informed the association’s founding member Prashant Pradhan.

“We conduct such workshops once in ten years. It’s more like a census and we have received good response from the public as well as the government in the past two workshops”, Pradhan added.