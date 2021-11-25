Tripura Civic Polls : TMC & Left-Front Allege Widespread Attacks & Illegal Activities

NET Web Desk

Ongoing civic polls along the northeastern state of Tripura have been in reports after massive clashes and sporadic incidents occurred between parties. As per latest reports, both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) today alleged widespread rigging, and attacks on voters and supporters.

According to the parties, voters have been receiving threats from BJP workers.

Both the parties have lodged several complaints with the State Election Commission (SEC) and the police.

SEC sources informed that 80% turnout adding the figure may vary after final evaluation, as informed by The Hindu report.

Two TMC candidates – Shymal Paul and Tapan Kumar Biswas contesting in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is alleged to have sustained injuries in such attacks.

During another attack, son of a candidate was left injured outside a polling station.

Furthermore, hundreds of CPI-M supporters staged a demonstration outside the West Agartala Police Station, demanding the arrest of miscreants.

According to CPI-M supporters, these miscreants prevented polling agents and voters to reach booths, and cast their votes.

Elections on Thursday were held in AMC and 12 urban bodies (total 222 wards) of Tripura.

It’s worthy to note that BJP earlier won seven urban local bodies uncontested.