Arunachal Pradesh : Derogatory Remarks Against Nyishi Community, ANSU Lodges FIR

NET Web Desk

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against 3 residents of Assam for making derogatory remarks on the community.

In the video which has been surfacing online, the trio can be seen making derogatory remarks against Nyishi Community, which seems to be a repercussion of the escalating inter-state boundary dispute along the Kimin area.

“In the video, it can be clearly heard that three persons are using the word ‘Dafla’, which is considered a derogatory remark against the Nyishi community. They also warned the Nyishi community of dire consequences if any Nyishi comes down to Assam. It is pertinent to inform that the word ‘Dafla’ was replaced by the word ‘Nyishi’ in 2008 by Parliament because the community believes that the word itself was coined by outsiders against the Nyishi community,” – the union stated in the FIR.

Submitted to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Union urged authorities to take appropriate legal action against the trio.

Furthermore, if reports are taken into account, the Lakhimpur police have apprehended two of the three persons, responsible for causing further tensions between residents of both northeastern states.