Arunachal Pradesh: Only one New COVID-19 Case Logged

According to a senior health official, in the past 24 hours on Friday, the state of Arunachal Pradesh registered a single COVID-19 case, while no fresh fatality was reported from anywhere in the state.

The Covid-19 statistics show that a total of 54,944 people have recovered from the disease so far while the state’s coronavirus tally stands at 55,258, and the death toll remained at 280.

Altogether, 11,97,453 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 310 on Thursday, the official said, adding, the positivity rate has dipped to 0.32 per cent.

It may be mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh now has 34 active cases – the highest recorded in Tawang district (8).

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 13,99,131 people have been inoculated in the state thus far.