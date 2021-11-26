Assam : First-Ever ‘North-East Sports Conclave’ To Be Held In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Sportstar – the Indian monthly sports magazine is all set to host it’s first-ever North-East Sports Conclave today in Guwahati, where esteemed dignitaries will discuss about the key issues pertaining to sports ecosystem along the region.

According to Sportstar report, the keynote address for the conclave will be virtually delivered by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will share his vision to enhance the development of sports infrastructure in Northeastern regions.

This conclave will witness the congregation of key stakeholders, esteemed dignitaries and Tokyo Olympics 2020 champions.

Tokyo 2020 Silver medalist Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Ace-pugilist & Tokyo 2020 Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be the highlight of the occasion.

The full-day conclave aims to provide an in-depth review of the local sports infrastructure and how to transform this region into the sports hub of India.

Traditional sports of the North-East will be discussed by – Olympic archer, Jayanta Talukdar; Gold medalist at World Championship, boxer Sarita Devi; and Secretary of Mizoram Football Association, Lalnghinglova Hmar (Tetea).

However, the former Indian football captain, Bhaichung Bhutia; Director – Sports Association of India (SAI), RC Guwahati, Satish K Sarhadi; India hockey player, Kothajit Singh; Olympic bronze medalist M.C. Mary Kom will share their views on transforming the Northeastern region into sports hub of the nation.

Other attendees include – Mizoram Sports Minister, Robert Romawia Royte; Assam Sports Minister, Bimal Bora; President ot Meghalaya Football Association, Larsing Ming Sawyan; Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Secretary General of Nagaland Olympic Association, Abu Metha.

The Conclave will be held in association with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Assam, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India.

One can follow the Conclave live on the Sporstar website – sportstar.thehindu.com on November 26, 2021 between 12 PM-5:30 PM.

It’s pertinent to note that first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July in Kerala.