Assam: North East Industrial Development Scheme Grants 391 Industrial Units

NET Web Desk

In an enormous growth for the industrial sector in Assam and the rest of northeast, the nodal Committee of North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) today granted registration to 105 new industrial units in the Northeast.

According to an official, “A massive growth of a total of 391 new industrial units with a proposed investment of Rs 2631.19 crore has been granted registration under NEIDS.

It may be mentioned that most of the industrial units are for Assam. The empowered committee thus considered all applications recommended for registration by the state governments concerned up to October 31, 2021.

The official further added, “In order to promote industrialization in the Northeast and to boost employment and income generation, the Centre notified NEIDS on April 12, 2018. It received proposals for the setting up of industries of diverse sizes in the region. The total incentives got by these 391 industrial units amount to Rs 1740.06 crore with a projected employment generation of 15,987.”

It may be noted that, the Centre prepared the schemes that were based on suggestions received from State governments, industry associations and other stakeholders. The Scheme covers both the manufacturing and service sectors.