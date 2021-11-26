IIT-Guwahati Registers Enhancement In Pre-Placement Offers

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has witnessed a significant enhancement in the Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) received by it’s students this year.

Students of the premier institute have received at least 179 PPOs during the academic year 2021-22, considered as the highest in the last three years, informed an IIT-Guwahati press release issued on Friday.

Most of these offers have been reported from sectors, such as – Information Technology (IT)/Software, Finance, Analyst, and Product profiles.

According to the press release, campus placement processes are being conducted through a complete virtual mode, where the companies and students participate from their respective residences.

A total of 300 firms have been invited this year for participation into the process.

However, at least 180 are expected to participate.

A total of 600 students participated in the placement process and the highest domestic offer received is at Rs 64 lakh per annum.

“IIT-Guwahati had recorded participation of 160 companies in the campus placement process in 2020-21 against 250 invited firms, while the number of participating firms was 147 the year before against 200 invited ones.” – added the release.

The upward trend in hiring has been registered specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPO offers through internships, the release further said.

According to the release, this major development is expected to reduce the institute’s dependence on final placement.

Major companies that are hiring include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle, Sprinklr, JP Morgan and Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Uber, Schlumberger, Graviton, Amazon, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.