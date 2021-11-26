Industries Must Invest in North East For Better Potential: Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

With a fresh and booming perspective, the Union home minister Amit Shah said that Indian industries must explore the North East for fresh investment. He also asserted that this would cut down insurgency and that peace and political stability will established in the region.

Union Minister Shah said, “I know deploying capital is a big deal. It is not done by emotion. But I want to assure you that the atmosphere needed to make investments has been created in the past seven years and now it is in place. The parameters to set up industry are on a par with the rest of the country.”

Shah at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce further added that, “Close to 4,000 extremists have laid down arms and returned to the mainstream and the number of civilian casualties has drastically come down, especially in the last two years.”

It may be mentioned that the statement made by Shah came less than two weeks after a colonel of Assam Rifle and his family were killed in an ambush in Manipur.

“Incidents such as this show that, sporadic violence continues to rock the region even though the Centre and the states has spent Rs 12,000 crore in rehabilitation of extremist groups.

The minister, who joined the industrialists from a virtual platform, said “Next time when we go to seek people’s mandate in 2024, capitals of all states will be connected by an airport and seven out of eight states will have rail connectivity.”