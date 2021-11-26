Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki Impressed By Mizo Folk Band ‘Sound From The Hills’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC), in association with its official partner North East Wave (NEW) have sent the winners of MYC Perhkhuang 2021 for participation into the renowned ‘Cherry Blossom Festival 2021’, organized in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Besides, the famed Mizo folk band ‘Sound from the Hills’ also exhibited the rich history of Mizo culture through their musical chords during the festival.

The two teams will also participate in the coming Hornbill Festival on December 7th.

The team from Mizoram’s performance will be at the Cherry Blossom Festival under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) team.

The festival was graced by Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan as Chief Guest. Satoshi Suzuki seemed really impressed by the performance of the Mizoram team.

The winners of MYC Perhkhuang 2021 will be given mentorship next year by the AR Rahman convervatory of music and Task force for Music and Arts (Tafma) Govt of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the team from Mizoram team offered heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Vanlaltanpuia, Chairman of MYC for giving to Mizo youths, a platform to showcase their talents. They also thanked Mizoram Tourism department for allowing them to use their infrastructure for their practice sessions.