Manipur ADC Bill Agitations : Economic Blockade Temporarily Lifted, Tribal Leaders Released

NET Web Desk

In a major development, the “indefinite economic blockade”, which was called-on by several tribal students’ union over Manipur government’s disapproval to recommend the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill 2021, has been temporarily lifted.

The decision has been undertaken, after the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), All Naga Students’ Association of Manipur (ANSAM), and Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) reached an agreement with the state government on Thursday.

According to Imphal Free Press report, the agreement clearly indicates that a significant discussion will be held between the Hill Area Committee (HAC), Manipur Legislative Assembly and the state government on the draft Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill, 2021 by November 30.

Besides, it was agreed that draft ADC bill 2021 shall be introduced during the upcoming winter assembly session, 2021.

The state government have also agreed to release the 11 executive members of ATSUM, ANSAM, KSO who were apprehended on Wednesday by a combined team of Nungba Police and Commandos from Nungba in Tamenglong district at around 11:30 PM.

Based on the same, the “indefinite economic blockade” conducted by the students’ union will be suspended for the time-being.

It’s pertinent to note that several students’ union on Thursday have strongly criticized the arrest, and called-for their immediate release, in order to avert strong public agitations.