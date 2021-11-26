Meghalaya : ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’ Will Strengthen Indo-Japan Relations : Japanese Ambassador To India

NET Web Desk

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki affirmed that renowned Cherry Blossom Festival of Shillong, Meghalaya will strengthen the decade-old relationship of India-Japan, and build ‘people-to-people’ association.

Suzuki also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Japan government to seal the partnership.

During the inauguration of ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’, the envoy announced that exchange of programmes is significant to enhance the cultural ties between the two Asian nations.

He further informed that Japan has been inviting promising young minds from the concerned region under the Japanese programme ‘Iris’.

Meanwhile, Indian students have also resumed travelling to Japan under the Japanese scholarship programme.

Addressing the inaugural function, Suzuki said that he was impressed by the different facades of the northeastern state of Meghalaya portrayed through the festival.

He remarked that cherry blossom or ‘Sakura’ is the national flower of Japan, therefore the festival is a source of inspiration for the Japanese people.

“India and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on a basic partnership framework for operation of the specified skilled worker (SSW) system under which the Japanese government accepts foreign nationals who have a certain level of expertise and skill,” the Japanese envoy said.

The SSW is a new status of residence created by Japan in 2019 under which skilled Indian nationals can obtain jobs and reside in Japan.

“Japan is proud of being a close partner to northeast India based on historical ties, trust and friendship.” – informed the diplomat.

Its pertinent to note that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki on Thursday inaugurated the three-day ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’ at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The festival aims to exhibit the splendid transformation of the region into a live sketch, covered with beautiful shades of purples and pinks.