Mizoram : 444 New Cases Reported, COVID-19 Positivity Rate Stands At 11.01%

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 444 new COVID-19 cases, and three deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.01%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4338. While, a total of 1,33,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 487 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4034 samples were tested on November 25, 2021, out of which 207 samples belonged to males, while 237 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested : 360 belonged to symptomatic patients, 84 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,28,737. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 11 positive cases (6.75%), TrueNAT detected 34 (18.10%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 398 (10.83%) & 1 (12.50%) positive cases respectively.