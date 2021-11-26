Mizoram : Over 150 Grams Of Contraband Items Seized From Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram have apprehended two individuals and seized a huge cache of contraband substances from their possession on Thursday.

The security forces have seized atleast 129 grams of Heroin from Venghlui locality of the state capital, Aizawl.

Identified as Lalchungnungi, the 42-yrs-old lady is the daughter of Hauchhunga – a resident of Venghlui locality. Whereas, another identified as Lalhmingmawii, the 53-yrs-old is the daughter of Thangkunga – a resident of Lawipu locality.

Both the individuals hail from Aizawl locality of Mizoram.

In another incident, the aforementioned department have seized 27 grams of heroin from Durtlang Leitan, Aizawl locality on Friday.

The department have also apprehended a 41-yr-old man identified as Lalbiakzauva, the son of a Aizawl resident Ngursawii (L).

Furthermore, all the apprehended have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

It’s pertinent to note that Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram have seized 156 grams of the contraband item – Heroin on two consecutive days.