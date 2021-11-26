Sikkim Film Promotion Board Should Be Like An Umbrella Body: Chief Secretary Films Board

NET Web Desk

An important meeting regarding Sikkim Film Policy 2021 was recently held under the aegis of Chief Secretary S.C. Gupta at Tashiling Secretariat.

According to the Chief Secretary, the primary objective is to focus on how to execute the Policy during Pre and post shooting schedule.

Secretary Gupta further during the meet inquired about the assistance that will be provided by the Sikkim Film Promotion Board on certain areas.

According to him, “the Board should be like an umbrella organisation depending on the resources available with all the categories defined specifically.”

“The Board should promote local cinema too with the infrastructure and to provide hands on access to websites for talent pool and all the shooting destinations.”

It may be mentioned that, a minute presentation of the draft of the Sikkim Film Policy 2021 was presented by Director, IPR Department, Benu Gurung wherein she highlighted the various aspects about the management and implementation.

It is pertinent that, the meeting also reviewed the Film Policy of 2020 with the other departments and stakeholders and after a series of detailed discussion additional issues were incorporated to make it more accessible and feasible to the filmmakers to come and invest in Sikkim.