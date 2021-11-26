Swarnim Vijay Varsh : Indian Air Force To Conduct Air Show At Umiam Lake

NET Web Desk

Observed as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, the year 2021 marks 50th anniversary of the victory achieved by Indian Armed Forces victory over East Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. As part of the celebrations, HQ Eastern Air Command will organize an air display at Umiam Lake on December 4 this year.

According to The Highland Post report, a flypast will be performed by the SU-30MKI and ALH/Mi-17 followed by air display by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik will attend the event as a Chief Guest.

Furthermore, the war veterans, state/district dignitaries, air veterans and serving officials of defence and military can also witness the occasion.