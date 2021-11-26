Trade License Inspection Drive Conducted By GMC, Most Unisex Salons Running Without Valid Papers

NET Web Desk

Putting up a strict vigil against illegal outlets operating in and around the city, the Health & Enforcement branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a Trade License inspection drive.

Areas in Guwahati like Toyabulla Road (Dighalipukhuri), AIDC and Nayanpur and Hengerabari roads in Ganeshguri area of Guwahati city were inspected today.

According to sources in the GMC, a total of 11 business establishments were inspected during the drive including hotel, lodge, fast-food, restaurant, unisex beauty parlour and departmental store.

Further divulging the information he said, “Except for 2 businesses (one fast-food counter and one departmental store), the rest of the 9 (nine) trades were found to be operating without a valid trade license.

It may be mentioned that, as per provisions of the GMC Act, all parties operating without a valid trade license were issued notices, and fines were imposed. A total of Rs. 22,500/- was collected as a penalty during the drive.

Meanwhile, an investigation in the Six Mile area of the city, a total of six unisex spas and saloons, a guest house and restaurant, a gym and a branded cloth showroom were inspected.

Most unisex salons and spas were found running their businesses without a valid trade license.