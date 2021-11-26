Tripura CM Calls For Strong & Self-Reliant State On ‘Constitution Day’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 26, 2021 : ‘Samvidhan Divas’ or National Law Day has been celebrated with due dignity and honour in Tripura on Friday.

Commemorating the occasion of ‘Constitution Day’, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution along with the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind virtually from Delhi.

Along with the Tripura Chief Minister, his cabinet ministers, chief secretary, secretaries and other officials of various departments were also present at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Friday.

Speaking with reporters, the Chief Minister said that PM has called upon the people in Parliament today to strengthen the path shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar for self-empowerment of the country’s constitution and to rise above caste-religion and fulfill its moral responsibility.

“The Prime Minister’s mantra ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Biswas’ is a big aspect of the guidance of Baba Saheb Ambedkar”, he added.

The Chief Minister hoped that it would be our vow today to build a strong and self-reliant Tripura with the people of the state by following the constitutional path shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

He assured that the present state government will always be making efforts to strengthen every system of the constitution and respect the constitution.