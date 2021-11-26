Tripura : People Exercised Democratic Rights On Festive Mood, Claims CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 26, 2021 : A day after the election of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that the people had participated in the polls in a festive mood on Thursday last.

The total turnout is 81.54 percent.

“This percentage of voters participation reveal the fact that the people have full confidence on the state government and its administration”, said Tripura CM while speaking with reporters at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday.

Deb said “Voters turnout have disclosed that the percentage of female voters are more than men”.

“Two voters of 107 years, 1 voter each of 105 years and 103 years had exercised their franchise in this urban local bodies’ election held yesterday”, he added.

Deb further informed the reporters that civic bodies’ election had shown a great example of the work being done by the state government towards the democratic system of Tripura.