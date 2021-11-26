Union MoS Lauds Sikkim Government For Timely-Implementation Of Development Projects

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of State (MoS), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Cooperation B.L. Verma expressed his satisfaction at the upgradation of Gangtok-Rumtek-Sang (GRS) Road.

Verma remarked the same, while carrying-out an inspection of the concerned project on Thursday.

Lauding the Sikkim Government for its timely implementation of developmental projects, the Union MoS promised of extending further support to the state government for upgrading the stretch beyond Sang, for which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be forwarded to the Ministry.

Completed on March 31, 2021, this 24-km stretch has been funded by the DoNER Ministry with a total cost of Rs 6211.82 lakhs.

Originating from opposite of Mayfair Hotel adjacent to Ranipool, the stretch traverses through Adampool, Sajong, Rumtek and culminates at Sang Bazar.

Designated as State Highway, the main objective of this project was the upgradation of concerned stretch from single lane to intermediate standard.

The Minister was accompanied in the visit by officers and engineers of the Roads and Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim.

Later, Verma visited the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Sochyagang where he took stock of the Annexe Building which has been partly funded by the Ministry of DoNER.

Meanwhile, the MoS also inspected the Covid Ward and Oxygen Plants set-up along the Hospital. He further assured full support to the State from the Ministry of DoNER for all forthcoming projects.