125th Raising Day Of Sikkim Police Held At Bhaichung Stadium

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 125th Raising Day of Sikkim Police, a huge parade session, and arms were placed on display today at Bhaichung Stadium.

The ceremony was attended by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay as the Chief Guest, who inspected the parade and visited the exhibition of arms and equipment at the stadium premises.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, Director General of Police (DGP) S. D. Negi, dignitaries and police personnel from various parts of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Golay extended his congratulations on the 125th Raising Day of Sikkim Police and said that Sikkim Police is known for being smart, disciplined and effective.

He also highlighted the honour given to Sikkim Police in the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) Smart Policing Index, where it’s been ranked 5th position with a 7.18 Index score.

Along with this, he appreciated Pakyong Police Station, which was listed in the 7th position in the top 10 best-performing police stations across the country for the year 2020.

“These achievements have brought laurels to the state and its policing system is known to be one of the best in the country and added that the people of Sikkim should be proud of this accomplishment.” – further added the CM.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed a total of 145 appointment letters to home guards.

Wherein, the trained home guards have been given the appointment letters of security guards, and untrained home guards have been given the appointment letters in the capacity of office attendance and office assistant respectively.

He further suggested that the Police Department should plan year-long activities to commemorate the 125th Raising Day at various places in the state.

Besides, a Sikkim Police Memorial will be set-up soon and for the same, a proposal needs to be submitted.

He further updated that the state Government will provide resources and other facilitation to strengthen different Police infrastructure by following the process of upgradation.

Its worthy to note that on November 27, 1897, the Sikkim Police was established with a force comprising of 1 Head Constable and 5 Constables.