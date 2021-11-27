50 More MBBS Seats Approved For Sikkimese Students Of SMIMS

NET Web Desk

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 50 more MBBS seats for the local students of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS).

Sponsored by the state government, these seats will be free of cost for students from Sikkim who top the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), asserted an official.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay asserted that earlier students had to spend a whopping of 16-17 lakhs for the same, due to which many students failed to enroll themselves into medical institutes.

He claimed that this major development will benefit students hailing from financially weaker background.

Based completely on the grounds of merit, 50 free seats will be available for students, and most importantly they can now study at zero cost.

However, admission process for the same will commence from this semester.

Lauding the initiative undertaken with immense support from the centre, Sikkim CM on behalf of state government expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government.

“Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between state government and Manipal University. It will be based completely on merit list.” – further added the Sikkim CM.