AKDDSU Calls For 24 Hrs Bandh In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Continuing a strong protest against the state government for not meeting the demands, the All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) has declared a 24-hour Kra Daadi district bandh on 9 December.

It is pertinent to know that, the students’ union had earlier enforced a 12-hour bandh on 16 November to press its demands including-

Immediate posting of sufficient teachers in the district

One-time funding for infrastructural development

Immediate conduct of interview for 18 posts of MTS under the APSSB

Establishment of a well-equipped fire station

Establishment of a multipurpose educational counselling centre with lodging facilities

Responding to the bandh and the pressure created by the students’ body, the Arunachal Pradesh government has posted three teachers for the government higher secondary school in Palin, which was one among the many demands of the union.

Talking to the media, AKDDSU general secretary Miching Anil said that “the number of posted teachers by the state government is not sufficient for the entire district.”

He also added, “despite the shortage of teachers in the entire district, the government has transferred 10 teachers from the school, that too without replacing them with relievers. Therefore, we demand immediate posting of sufficient teachers and relievers for the GHSS, Palin.”

Anil further reiterated, “There should be publication of official notification in the official gazette, deciding future course of action on infrastructures lying unused at Jamin, where around Rs 150 crores of funds have been invested by the state government.”

It now remains to be seen that how the state government responds to the demands raised by the AKDDSU