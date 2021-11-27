Arunachal Pradesh : India’s 1st Certified Organic Fruit Kiwi Launched At “Aadi Mahotsav”

NET Web Desk

India’s only certified organic kiwi from the farms of Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh has been launched today at the “Aadi Mahotsav” – mega National Tribal Festival held in Dilli Hat, INA, New Delhi.

The launching ceremony was held in collaboration with support from Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

This news has been confirmed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu through social media platforms. “ndia’s only certified organic kiwi from #ZiroValley, #ArunachalPradesh is being launched at New Delhi. Venue: Dilli Haat Date: 27th November at 2PM Organized by #APAPLMB, Govt of Arunachal in collaboration with @nafedindia. #BuyLocal #VocalForLocal #AtmaNirbharBharat” – tweeted by the Arunachal Pradesh CM.

This initiative has been undertaken as part of the vision, aiming to transform India into a self-reliant nation ‘Aatmanirbharta’ campaign.

Its pertinent to note that Arunachal Pradesh is the 1st Indian state, which obtained the organic certification of kiwifruit under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) – a Central Government scheme undertaken for Northeastern states.

Organized by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), “Aadi Mahotsav” is an annual tribal festival which draw tribes and their unique stories into the mainstream.

The mega National Tribal Festival “Aadi Mahotsav” was inaugurated on November 16 by Sukhram Munda, grandson of Bhagwan Birsa Munda – the Indian tribal freedom fighter and religious leader.

It aims to empower tribal business across the nation, and exhibiting their products. According to ANI report, this year over 200 stalls from across the country and about 1000 artisans and artists participated in the festival.