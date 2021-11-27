Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 Tally Reach 55,260 After Two Fresh Cases

NET Web Desk

In a significant turn of events, the COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 55,260 on Saturday as two more persons tested positive for the infection.

he coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A senior health official said that the state now has 33 active cases, while 54,947 people have been cured of the disease so far, including three on Friday as per the report.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 99.43 per cent.

It may be mentioned that, the administration has tested over 11.97 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 271 on Friday. Jampa further added that the positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 14.03 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, including 4,024 on Friday last.