Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute : Panels Will Be Set-Up For Resolving Disputes & Maintaining Tranquility

NET Web Desk

Locals along the Assam-Mizoram border have been residing through absolute uncertainty with the border dispute, remaining unsolved for a long period now. Amid this deep unrest, the Chief Ministers of both northeastern states on Friday, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi decided to constitute committees to settle disputes with peace & tranquility.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga reaffirmed to maintain peace & tranquility along the border regions.

It has been decided that both the states will constitute committees for resolving the border disputes through discussions. Towards this end, Chief Ministers' level talks will also take place from time to time. We're grateful to Union HM for his kind guidance and support. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2021

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma asserted that this sensitive matter will be discussed at the Chief Minister level from time to time.

Both the CMs also agreed to increase the border fencing to prevent further conflicts.

Recently, the Assam forest department officials claimed that a 2-km long stretch have been erected inside its territory.

Meanwhile, the officials have also presented drone footages, which showed a clear path been constructed inside the reserved forest

There has been constant tension at the Assam-Mizoram border even during the pandemic. It reached a tipping point on June this year, after 6 Assam cops lost their lives. The flare-up on July 26 has created turmoil in the region, and both sides blamed the other for spate of violence on the borders from Vairengte to Lailapur.

Its worthy to note that heart of this conflict is an unresolved border issue, covering a 164.6 km long inter-state border that separates both the northeastern states.

This border is shared by three districts of South Assam – Cachar, Hailakandi, & Karimganj; and three districts of Mizoram – Kolasib, Mamit, & Aizawl.