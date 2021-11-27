Manipur Assembly Polls : NPP Planning To Contest For Over 40 Seats

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma is planning to contest alone for over 40 seats during the forthcoming Manipur Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

During an exclusive interview with India Today TV, the Meghalaya CM asserted that NPP will contest on at least 40 to 45 seats.

However, the final decision will be undertaken once the election committee of NPP submits its report to the central committee.

Its pertinent to note that NPP Chief Sangma has recently visited Manipur to meet party members, and discuss about various matters related to the upcoming 2022 state general election.

His visit further stressed on finalising party candidates from various Assembly segments.