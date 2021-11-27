Manipur : Terrorist Attack Foiled By Security Forces, PREPAK (Pro) Cadre Apprehended With IEDs

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against unlawful activities, a combined team of Imphal East police commando unit, and 15 Assam Rifles have apprehended an active cadre of banned militant outfit PREPAK (Pro), and seized Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession.

According to Imphal Free Press report, these explosives was to be planted reportedly at Mantripukhri, Imphal.

Identified as Nongthombam Abung Meetei alias Nongdamba, the 20-yr-old man is a resident of Imphal East.

Based on specific inputs, the combined team lead by Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Imphal East, Roni Mayengbam conducted an operation and cordoned-off different areas of Mantripukhri-Koirengei along NH-39 (Imphal-Dimapur) on Thursday at about 3.35 PM.

During further examination, the militant disclosed that a cadre of the same outfit instructed him to plant these explosives at Mantripukhri area along NH-39 road to target, with an aim to attack the security forces.